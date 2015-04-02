International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Sergei Bubka speaks on the phone in front of a statue of Baron Pierre de Coubertin at the start of the Executive Board meeting at the IOC headquarters in Lausanne July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Sergey Bubka has promised a complete review of athletics if he becomes the president of the International Association of Athletics Federations later this year.

Bubka, 51, who is standing against Britain's Sebastian Coe at the IAAF elections in August, outlined his plans "to ensure that the entire Athletics Family works together to build a stronger sport for the future" in his "Vision 2025" document on Thursday.

“‘Vision 2025’ will be the most thorough review ever taken into every aspect of athletics worldwide and will be based on collaboration with the athletics family from the very beginning," added the 1988 Olympic champion, who broke the world pole vault record 35 times.

The Ukrainian wants specialist working groups to examine the widest range of issues and "draw on the best qualified people from athletics as well as experts from other sports and business sectors."

He also said every national federation will be given the opportunity to contribute to these working groups which will be reviewed and voted upon at an Extraordinary Athletics Congress, which will be held alongside a revamped World Athletics Gala.

Bubka has served as an official for the IAAF, the International Olympic Committee and the Ukraine National Olympic Committee for the last 15 years and will challenge Coe for the position of IAAF president during the IAAF Congress in Beijing, China in August.

