LONDON British sprinter Dwain Chambers, who was cleared to run at the London Olympics after overturning a drug ban, will make his first European outdoor appearance of the season in Manchester on May 20, his agent Siza Agha said in a statement on Thursday.

Chambers will run over 150m at the Powerade Great CityGames and will face tough opposition from American world 100m and 200m silver medallist Walter Dix.

"This is great news, Dwain is in great shape mentally and physically and opens his season in Puerto Rico on Saturday," Agha said.

The 34-year-old Chambers was given the green light to compete at London 2012 when the Court of Arbitration for Sport over-ruled last month a British Olympic life ban on drug offenders.

