BEIJING Following is reaction to Sebastian Coe being elected president of the International Association of Athletics Federations(IAAF) on Wednesday after beating Ukraine's Sergey Bubka by 115 votes to 92.

* Seb Coe ‏@sebcoe: Delighted and humbled by the confidence shown in me by the IAAF family - thank you, now the hard work begins.

* Sergey Bubka: "I know athletics will grow and become stronger. I am a happy man because I love athletics. I will continue to serve athletics with passion. This is my life."

* UK Prime Minister David Cameron ‏@David_Cameron: Delighted @sebcoe has been elected the new president of the IAAF - an outstanding athlete who delivered the brilliant London 2012 Olympics.

* International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach: "I'm very confident that Sebastian Coe will do an excellent job. I've known (him) since 1981 when we were together founding members of the IOC's athletes commission. I'm sure that (he) will join the IOC in our zero tolerance against doping and our policy to protect clean athletes."

* English long-distance runner Paula Radcliffe @paulajradcliffe: Congratulations @sebcoe The future of our sport is in good hands.

* Outgoing IAAF president Lamine Diack: "The white-haired generation has done what it could, and now over to the black-haired generation. We have a man who has devoted his life to the sport."

* WADA president Craig Reedie: "We look forward to a positive and strong relationship with the new president in his avowed plans to protect the rights of the clean athlete."

* USA Track & Field: "USATF has had the opportunity to work especially closely with Lord Coe over the last three years, and we have been impressed with his vision for the sport, his dedication to its cause and his demonstrated effectiveness as a leader. His progressive view for how to market the sport and attract sponsors globally has the potential to truly transform athletics under his leadership. We very much look forward to working with President Coe, the IAAF and our fellow federations to collectively elevate the success of our sport worldwide."

* European Athletics President Svein Arne Hansen: "I would like to congratulate my friend Sebastian on being elected as the President of the IAAF. I am looking forward to working closely with him over the coming years for the good of our sport."

* 800m world record holder David Rudisha ‏@rudishadavid: Congratulations @sebcoe #IAAFfamily we wish you the best.

* Athletics Australia President David Grace: "His wealth of knowledge in the field of sports governance and administration, acquired through time as an athlete, politician and a businessman, will ensure that athletics globally is in capable hands in years to come. Lord Coe’s strong anti-doping stance and continued efforts to ensure a clean and level playing field for all athletes are wholeheartedly supported by Australian athletics."

(Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty)