City hit back to earn a draw with Liverpool
Manchester City had to come from behind to hold Liverpool 1-1 as both teams lost ground in the Premier League following victories for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
Double Olympic and world champion Mo Farah may not be fit enough to take part in the Commonwealth Games which begin in Glasgow later this month, he said on Monday.
"It's a good question. I don't know," said Farah, when asked on BBC radio if he was going to be fit for the Games.
"Hopefully I should be good. I have missed a bit of training, but we'll make a decision further down the line."
The 31-year-old is due to run in the 5,000m and 10,000m.
Farah was admitted to hospital in the United States with abdominal pains at the start of the month and has had further tests in the United Kingdom.
He said team doctors have given him the all-clear to return to training but he has not confirmed whether he will run in his next scheduled race, over two miles at the London Anniversary Games on Sunday.
The 5,000m final is on July 27 and the 10,000m on Aug. 1.
BARCELONA Barcelona coach Luis Enrique paid tribute to talisman Lionel Messi on Sunday after the Argentine scored twice in a 4-2 win over Valencia to rack up at least 40 goals in all competitions for the eighth year in a row.
LONDON Young midfielder Dele Alli's ability to surprise Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino apparently knows no bounds.