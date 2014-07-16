Mo Farah of Britain reacts after finishing in eighth position in the men's Elite London Marathon April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Double Olympic and world champion Mo Farah confirmed he will be fit to take part in this month's Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after recovering from abdominal pains.

The 31-year-old, who is due to represent England in the 5,000m and 10,000m, pulled out of last weekend's Diamond League meeting in Glasgow because of illness.

Farah was admitted to hospital in the United States with abdominal pains at the start of the month but after coming through a series of medical tests, he was given the all-clear to resume training.

"Training is going good! Next stop Commonwealth Games," Farah tweeted on Wednesday from his Pyrenean training base in Font Romeu.

Farah is scheduled to race in the London Anniversary Games on Sunday.

The Commonwealth Games run from July 23 to Aug. 3. The 5,000m final is on July 27 and the 10,000m on Aug. 1.

(Reporting By Michael Hann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)