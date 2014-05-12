British Olympic athlete Mo Farah looks at one of two waxworks, one will be displayed in London and the other in Blackpool at Madame Tussauds, in London April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

LONDON Britain's double Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah will compete for England at the Commonwealth Games in July in Glasgow, he said on Twitter on Monday.

"Hi guys! I will be running in the Commonwealth Games this year. See you in Glasgow," he tweeted.

The 31-year-old Farah, who was eighth in April's London Marathon nearly four minutes adrift of winner Wilson Kipsang of Kenya, has yet to announce which events he will run.

Although he wants to try more marathons he is unlikely to do so in Glasgow after his coach Alberto Salazar advised him not to compete over 26.2 miles until after the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Farah could try to pull off another 5,000 and 10,000 metres double, which he achieved at the 2012 London Games and 2013 Moscow world championships, or focus on one of those distances.

The athletics programme in Glasgow kicks off with the marathon on July 27 before the 5,000 final that evening, while the 10,000 take place on Aug. 1.

Farah is scheduled to run in the Diamond League meeting at Commonwealth Games venue Hampden Park on July 12.

He was ninth in the 5,000 at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne but pulled out of the 2010 event in Delhi, India citing fatigue.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Mark Meadows)