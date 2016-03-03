Fidelity and Guaranty says will no longer be acquired by China's Anbang
SHANGHAI - Fidelity & Guaranty Life (FGL) , a U.S. annuities and life insurer, said on Tuesday it has terminated its agreement to be acquired by China's Anbang Insurance group.
BERLIN German sportswear company Adidas is monitoring how world athletics is dealing with a doping scandal while its current sponsorship deal still runs, the firm's chief executive said on Thursday.
"We have not terminated our contract (with the International Association of Athletics Federations),” Herbert Hainer told a news conference to present his company's annual results.
"The IAAF (the athletic body) knows exactly where we are going with our policy in terms of doping. We are in very close contact with the IAAF and will watch very closely what they are doing with this problem."
In January, the BBC reported that Adidas, the biggest sponsor of the IAAF, was ending its deal early after an independent report found Russia had engaged in widespread, state-sponsored doping, which former IAAF president Lamine Diack has been accused of covering up in return for bribes.
Hainer welcomed reforms adopted last week at world football body FIFA to help overcome its corruption scandal, saying Adidas, along with other sponsors, were working to make sure the reforms are put into practice.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
Cabela's Inc said it agreed to be bought by fellow outdoor goods retailer Bass Pro Shops for a lower price than agreed, and that it would sell its bank unit in a two-step deal as it seeks regulatory clearance for the transactions.