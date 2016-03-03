An Adidas logo is pictured on a 3D printed plastic shoe before the company's annual news conference in the northern Bavarian town of Herzogenaurach, near Nuremberg March 3, 2016. German sportswear company Adidas expects sales and net profit to keep rising fast in 2016,... REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN German sportswear company Adidas is monitoring how world athletics is dealing with a doping scandal while its current sponsorship deal still runs, the firm's chief executive said on Thursday.

"We have not terminated our contract (with the International Association of Athletics Federations),” Herbert Hainer told a news conference to present his company's annual results.

"The IAAF (the athletic body) knows exactly where we are going with our policy in terms of doping. We are in very close contact with the IAAF and will watch very closely what they are doing with this problem."

In January, the BBC reported that Adidas, the biggest sponsor of the IAAF, was ending its deal early after an independent report found Russia had engaged in widespread, state-sponsored doping, which former IAAF president Lamine Diack has been accused of covering up in return for bribes.

Hainer welcomed reforms adopted last week at world football body FIFA to help overcome its corruption scandal, saying Adidas, along with other sponsors, were working to make sure the reforms are put into practice.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Jeremy Gaunt)