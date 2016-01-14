PARIS Interpol has issued an international wanted notice for Papa Massata Diack, the son of former International athletics federation (IAAF) president Lamine Diack, for alleged corruption and money laundering on Thursday.

A "red notice" was published on Interpol's website (www.interpol.int). According to Interpol, Diack is "wanted by the judicial authorities of France for prosecution/to serve a sentence".

The IAAF scandal coincides with a corruption scandal shaking world soccer governing body FIFA that has resulted in bans and arrests around the world.

