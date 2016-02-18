The chairman of Kenya's national Olympic committee has urged the country's government to act urgently to stave off the threat of an Olympic ban because of its doping record.

International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) president Sebastian Coe warned Kenya on Thursday that it faced a ban from the Games if the World Anti-Doping Agency was to declare it non-compliant.

More than 40 Kenyan athletes have been banned for doping in the past three years, casting a shadow over its achievements in track and field events.

But Kip Keino, the former Olympic gold medallist who heads Kenya's Olympic committee, says the nation's athletes need the government to create the legislative framework to enable Kenyan sport to clean up its act.

"It is (for) the government to act and see what they can do regarding this matter," he told reporters.

"This is the IAAF Ethics Commission work. They reckon we are too slow. We will do our best. We will put our heads together with the government and (anti-doping agency) ADAK and AK (Athletics Kenya).

"But government must do the donkey work. (It) must take the draft bill to cabinet and be enacted. We are too slow."

(Reporting by Neville Dalton, editing by Pritha Sarkar)