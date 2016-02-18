Athletes sprint during a training session on a dirt track in the town of Iten in western Kenya, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

NAIROBI Athletics Kenya executive committee member Barnaba Korir said on Thursday he feared the sport's governing body was preparing to ban the country to send the world a message about doping and corruption.

"My belief is they (the IAAF) are preparing us for a ban... if they are able to ban Russia, what is so special about Kenya?," he told Reuters. "They want to send a message, a clear message that if Kenya is banned the world will understand how serious they are."

Russia was banned from world athletics in November following allegations of widespread and state-sponsored doping in a report by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Sebastian Coe, head of the International Association of Athletics Federations, said earlier that the organisation would not shirk from its duty to ban Kenya from the Olympics if the country was declared non-compliant by WADA.

