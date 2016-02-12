Pulis hoping to attract top players with strong finish
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis is hoping a strong finish to the season will help the Premier League club attract top players.
Kenyan athletes, sports officials and medics face up to three years in jail or heavy fines if convicting of doping offences under a draft law to be submitted to parliament, according to the official who has overseen the bill.
Follows are its main points:-
* Anyone found in possession of, stocking or distributing prohibited substances will be liable for a fine of at least 1 million shillings ($9,832.84) or three years in jail. Their business premises will be closed for a year, the draft law said.
* Anyone who defies a summons, refuses to comply with orders of the anti-doping agency or gives false information to it will be liable for a fine of at least 3 million shillings or at least three years, or both, and forfeiture of their trading licence.
* Any person participating in recreational sports in a gym, fitness centre, private club who uses or is found in possession of banned substances will be liable for a fine of at least 100,000 shillings or imprisonment of at least one year, or both.
* Any person or body who unlawfully transports or transfers prohibited substances within or outside Kenya, or stocks or supplies them, will be fined at least 3 million shillings or face at least three years in jail.
* Healthcare practitioners who prescribe, administer, dispense, acquire, stock, aid, abet or in any way encourage unlawful use of prohibited substances in sports will be fined at least 3 million shillings or jailed for three years, or both, and will have their professional licenses revoked for one year.
* Registered sports bodies not in compliance with anti-doping regulations will lose government funding or be forced to refund public funds granted during their period of non-compliance period. They could also be de-registered by the Sports Registrar.
* Athletes, coaches and technical staff who violate anti-doping rules could be suspended for at least four years; technical staff will be banned for life. Any ban will apply globally.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp believes his side can benefit by emulating Premier League leaders Chelsea, especially in their ability to close matches out from a winning position.
Burnley are the only Premier League side yet to win on the road this season, but striker Sam Vokes believes the team could break the jinx when they visit Middlesbrough on Saturday.