A woman walks out of the Russian Olympic Committee headquarters building, which also houses the management of Russian Athletics Federation in Moscow, Russia, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Monday he had met Sebastian Coe, the head of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), to discuss doping allegations against Russian athletes, R-Sport reported.

Mutko said a first meeting of an IAAF commission looking into the issue with Russian officials would take place in December.

He also said it was possible that the second part of a report by a commission from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) would also single Russia out for criticism, but said Russia was "legally" ready for such an eventuality.

