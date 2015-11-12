Andy Murray a doubt for Davis Cup with elbow injury
World number one Andy Murray is likely to miss Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final trip to France due to an elbow injury, his brother Jamie Murray has said.
MOSCOW The Russian Athletics Federation said on Thursday that it will demonstrate its innocence in response to a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency on alleged doping, R-Sport news agency reported.
The Federation said its response to the report is to be issued at 1700 GMT.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe)
World number one Andy Murray is likely to miss Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final trip to France due to an elbow injury, his brother Jamie Murray has said.
DHARAMSALA, India Ravindra Jadeja shone with bat and ball to put India in a commanding position to secure a series-clinching victory over Australia in the fourth and final test on Monday.