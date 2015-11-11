Retirement is like dying for Arsenal manager Wenger
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has repeated his intention to stay in management next season, saying retirement would be like dying.
MOSCOW The Russian Olympic Committee said on Wednesday it was urging international athletics organisations not to punish honest athletes when taking actions against doping practices in sports.
The Committee said it supported the efforts by the International Olympic Committee and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in their fight against doping.
"The Russian Olympic Committee calls ... to take into account the right of honest athletes to participate in international sports competitions, which should not be subject to limitations," the Committee said in a statement.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly)
Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her burgeoning career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.