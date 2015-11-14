MOSCOW The International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) decision to suspend Russia from the sport was too harsh but Russia must do everything to rectify the situation, the acting head of the Russian Athletics Federation (VFLA), was quoted as saying on Saturday.

"I believe, the IAAF council made a decision which was too severe, but it was made and now we will do everything to rectify the situation," the R-Sport news agency quoted Vadim Zelichenok as saying.

"Most important is that our sportsmen can appear at international competitions as soon as possible," he said. The governing body of world athletics on Friday voted overwhelmingly to suspend Russia from the sport for widespread, state-sponsored doping.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Jon Boyle)