Celtic thrash Hearts to win sixth consecutive Scottish title
Celtic thrashed Hearts 5-0 away to win their 48th Scottish title on Sunday, with Scott Sinclair scoring a hat-trick as Brendan Rodgers's side claimed a sixth consecutive Premiership.
PRAGUE Russia's Olympic Committee has given assurances that coaches, athletes and personnel involved in doping will be sanctioned, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said on Friday.
Russia has announced a three-month road map to clean up its athletics after the suspension of its athletes due to allegations of widespread and state-sponsored doping, with the nation's Olympic Committee leading efforts to ensure honest athletes can compete at the 2016 Olympics.
LONDON Oxford won the 163rd University boat race on Sunday, beating Cambridge by more than a length in one of the longest running competitions in world sport.