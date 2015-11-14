MOSCOW Russia's Olympic chief Alexander Zhukov said on Saturday the country's Olympic Committee was ready to reform the Russian Athletics Federation following allegations of widespread doping in the sport, RIA news agency reported.

Russia risks being excluded from the 2016 Olympic Games after the International Association of Athletics Federations banned if from world athletics on Friday.

Zhukov said the reforms must be implemented as soon as possible so that Russian athletes can compete at the Games.

