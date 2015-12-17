Deulofeu and video technology help Spain tame France
PARIS Spain's Gerard Deulofeu scored one and created another but had to share the limelight with the video assistant referee in a 2-0 friendly win over France in Paris on Tuesday.
MOSCOW The entire management of Russia's scandal-hit anti-doping watchdog, RUSADA, has resigned, R-Sport news agency reported on Thursday.
Among those who resigned was the agency's acting director, Nikita Kamayev, R-Sport said.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
PARIS Spain's Gerard Deulofeu scored one and created another but had to share the limelight with the video assistant referee in a 2-0 friendly win over France in Paris on Tuesday.
Liverpool's England midfielder Adam Lallana could be out for up to a month after suffering a thigh injury on international duty, British media reported on Tuesday.