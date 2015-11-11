MOSCOW Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Wednesday Moscow has offered the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) a "road map" to address allegations of widespread doping in Russia, Interfax news agency reported.

"I told them: 'lets make a road map'. If we fulfil it - shake hands with each other," Interfax quoted Mutko as saying.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Lidia Kelly)