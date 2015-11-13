BRUSSELS The World Association of Anti-Doping Scientists said it was shocked at revelations of collusion by Russian officials to cover up athletes' drug test results and destroy samples, saying it would cooperate fully with investigators.

The organisation, which represents scientists of all laboratories accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), added it would do everything to safeguard the fight against performance-enhancing drugs in sport.

"WAADS is shocked by the data presented in the report and the accusations towards several parties involved, including one of its former members," WAADS President Peter Van Eenoo said in a written statement on Friday.

"WAADS takes note of the many recommendations by the commissioners and is committed to actively cooperate in finding ways to close potential loopholes in the anti-doping system effectively," Van Eenoo, based at the University of Ghent, said.

WADA on Monday recommended banning Russia from athletics as a result of its systematic doping culture that "prevented or diminished the possibility of an effective anti-doping programme".

