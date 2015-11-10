LONDON The 2017 world athletics championships in London could be "ground zero" for a new chapter of integrity in the sport, the head of UK Athletics Ed Warner said on Tuesday.

He added that innocent Russian athletes may have to suffer if it means cleaning up the scandal-hit sport and called on Sebastian Coe, head of the IAAF governing body, to suspend the powerhouse nation.

Speaking a day after a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report outlined "state-sponsored" doping in Russia and called for Russian athletes to be banned from the 2016 Olympics, Warner said it could be a chance for a fresh start.

"The Rio Olympics is not very far away and it will be very hard to make all the necessary changes by then but the next major championships after that are in London," he told Sky Sports.

"What I said to Seb today was that here we have an opportunity for a fresh beginning for athletics globally, to deliver a clean championships, with the utmost integrity.

"London 2017 could be ground zero for the sport of athletics," said Warner.

WADA president Dick Pound recommended on Monday, following publication of the report based on an 11-month investigation that uncovered a "deep-rooted culture of cheating" in Russian athletics, that the country be excluded from the Rio Games.

Warner said Pound had the support of UKA.

MORAL DILEMMA

"If you punish one or two innocent Russian athletes for the greater good of the sport that's a moral dilemma I'm prepared to grasp," he explained.

The report said Russia had effectively "sabotaged" the London 2012 Olympics where Mariya Savinova, winner of the 800 metres gold medal, and several others were allowed to compete when they should have been banned.

Savinova is one of five Russians recommended for life bans, as well as several coaches.

Among other damning revelations in the report was the alleged destruction of more than 1,400 doping samples by a Moscow laboratory and interference by Russia's secret service.

Coe has given the Russian athletics federation until the end of the week to respond to the report before deciding whether to ban it from sanctioned events such as the Olympics and the world championships.

"We nominated Seb Coe as candidate for the presidency because we believe he's got the backbone and integrity to do the necessary but he can't do it alone," Warner said.

"The first thing he needs to do is hire some great people around him to run the organisation day to day. He needs a whole host of people, maybe from outside the IAAF, outside sport, who can really ensure he is the new broom we believe him to be."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Tony Jimenez)