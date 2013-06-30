Britain's double Olympic champion Mo Farah poses with his Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) medal, after being presented with it by Prince Charles during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London June 28, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool

BIRMINGHAM, England Mo Farah believes his world championship rivals will have to go back to the drawing board after he blasted his way to victory over 5,000 metres at the Birmingham Diamond League meeting on Sunday.

The Olympic 5,000 and 10,000 metres champion was shoulder-to-shoulder with Ethiopia's Yenew Alamirew, fastest man this year over the distance, on the last lap at Alexander Stadium before launching a blistering final attack for victory with 200 to go.

"These guys will go back home and they know they tried to race me over the last lap today and they know they don't want to leave it to the last lap (in Moscow)," said the 30-year-old Briton. Farah has been working with American sprint coach John Smith, whose athletes include former 100 metres world record holder Maurice Greene.

The training paid off as Farah covered the final 200 metres in around 25 seconds. He clocked under 51 seconds for the last lap of a 5,000 in Gateshead last weekend.

"They'll probably sacrifice someone to go hard somewhere. Even today they were talking today amongst each other, the three Ethiopians," he told reporters.

Hagos Gebrhiwet, number two in the world in 2013, and world 10,000 metres champion Ibrahim Jeilan were also in a strong field.

"I looked at the start list and there was no one missing," said Farah. "Everybody was there, all the Ethiopians, all the Kenyans, the guy with the world lead. It's important that I race against these guys.

"I could have had the easy race but I didn't want the easy race. I wanted to test myself, see where I was. Training's one thing but competition's another."

