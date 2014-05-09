Asbel Kiprop (C) of Kenya competes in the 1500m men's event during the IAAF Diamond League athletics meet in Doha May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

Double world champion Asbel Kiprop and fellow Kenyan Hellen Obiri launched the new Diamond League season with sparkling displays in Doha on Friday.

Kiprop captured a fast-paced 1,500 metres in a meeting record three minutes 29.18 seconds. Compatriot Silas Kiplagat was second in 3:29.70 as six men dipped under 3:31.

Obiri, women's world 1,500 bronze medallist, shattered the African record in the 3,000 as she clocked 8:20.68, the fastest time ever by a non-Chinese runner.

Fellow countrywoman Mercy Cherono was second in 8:21.14 as the two Kenyans became the fifth and sixth fastest performers of all time in the event.

World indoor champion Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia, who had dominated the indoor season, ran a personal best 8:26.21 but could only finish sixth.

Men's Olympic high jump champion Ivan Ukhov of Russia recorded a season-leading 2.41 metres to pip Canadian Derek Drouin and American Erik Kynard who tied for second at 2.37.

Olympic and world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica edged Nigerian Blessing Okagbare to win the women's 100 in 11.13 seconds.

World champions LaShawn Merritt and David Oliver were also winners.

Merritt took the 400 in 44.44 seconds and fellow American Oliver was first in the 110 hurdles in 13.23 seconds.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)