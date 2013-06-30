BIRMINGHAM, England Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare upset favourites Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Carmelita Jeter to win the 200 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Birmingham on Sunday.

The race had been billed as a clash between Jamaica's Olympic 100 winner Fraser-Pryce and world sprint champion Jeter of the U.S. but Okagbare finished strongly to win in 22.55.

Fraser-Pryce, who plans to run the 100 and 200 at August's world championships in Moscow, was second in 22.72 with Jeter, competing for first time since suffering a hamstring injury in Shanghai in May, finishing last in 23.36.

Jeter declined to talk to waiting reporters but training partner Okagbare did not think the American's performance was a cause for concern.

"She's fine. You saw her run today so you can tell for yourself," the Nigerian told reporters. "It's good she's come back.

"I'm not a good starter so I have more of an advantage on the 200," added Okagbare, who has yet to decide whether she will attempt a sprint double in Moscow.

"With the upcoming world championships, the goal is to stay healthy."

Jamaican Nesta Carter took the men's 100 in the absence of his better-known compatriots Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake, winning in 9.99.

Britain's James Dasaolu recorded a personal best of 10.03 for second and the ever-green Kim Collins, world champion in 2003, was third (10.06).

