New Zealand out for 341, lead by 33 runs in Dunedin
WELLINGTON South Africa bowled New Zealand out for 341, a lead of 33 runs, shortly after tea on the third day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Friday.
BIRMINGHAM, England Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare upset favourites Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Carmelita Jeter to win the 200 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Birmingham on Sunday.
The race had been billed as a clash between Jamaica's Olympic 100 winner Fraser-Pryce and world sprint champion Jeter of the U.S. but Okagbare finished strongly to win in 22.55.
Fraser-Pryce, who plans to run the 100 and 200 at August's world championships in Moscow, was second in 22.72 with Jeter, competing for first time since suffering a hamstring injury in Shanghai in May, finishing last in 23.36.
Jeter declined to talk to waiting reporters but training partner Okagbare did not think the American's performance was a cause for concern.
"She's fine. You saw her run today so you can tell for yourself," the Nigerian told reporters. "It's good she's come back.
"I'm not a good starter so I have more of an advantage on the 200," added Okagbare, who has yet to decide whether she will attempt a sprint double in Moscow.
"With the upcoming world championships, the goal is to stay healthy."
Jamaican Nesta Carter took the men's 100 in the absence of his better-known compatriots Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake, winning in 9.99.
Britain's James Dasaolu recorded a personal best of 10.03 for second and the ever-green Kim Collins, world champion in 2003, was third (10.06).
(Editing by Justin Palmer)
BARCELONA Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest for Ferrari on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday but refused to accept the mantle of favourite from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.
Tiger Woods will miss next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida as he continues back rehabilitation, he announced on Thursday.