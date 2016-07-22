Britain Athletics - 2016 London Anniversary Games - Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford, London - 22/7/16USA's Kendra Harrison in action on her way to winning the Women's 100m Hurdles final and breaking the World RecordReuters / Eddie KeoghLivepic

LONDON American Kendra Harrison earned some consolation for the heartache of missing out on the Rio Olympics when she broke a 28-year-old world record by winning the 100metres hurdles in 12.20 seconds at the London Diamond League on Friday.

Harrison, who finished sixth in the U.S. trials after going into the race with the fastest time of the year, collapsed to the track in tears after the clock flashed up her time.

It was one hundredth of a second faster than the mark set by Bulgaria's Yordanka Donkova in 1988 - four years before Harrison was born.

Brianna Rollins (12.57), Kristi Castlin (12.59) and Ali Nia (12.63), Rio-bound after finishing 1-2-3 in the U.S. trials, finished in the same order, behind Harrison on Friday.

"I wanted to come out here with a vengeance to show these even though I won't be going to the Olympics I had to give it all I had," said Harrison.

"That 12.40 (in the heats earlier on Friday) got my confidence back. I knew I had it in me, I ran as hard as I could today," added Harrison, who set a United States record of 12.24 in May.

"To hear people call me a world record holder, it sounds remarkable.

"Initially I saw 12.5 and I was just happy to come out here and win. I was so happy when it came up and I was feeling really blessed. It shows that even if you don't go out there and make the team, you have to keep going and be strong. I just ran my best and look what happened."

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Rex Gowar)