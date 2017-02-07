Top seed Konta wins Nottingham semi-final
Top seed Johanna Konta reached the final of the Nottingham grass court tournament on Saturday with a 6-2 7-5 win over Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova.
Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba ran the fastest ever women's 2,000 meters at the indoor Miting Internacional de Catalunya meeting in Sabadell, Spain on Tuesday.
Her time of five minutes 23.75 seconds sliced almost seven seconds off the previous indoor world record of 5:30.53 set by Romania's Gabriela Szabo in 1998.
The IAAF, athletics' world governing body, said although the 2,000m is not an official indoor world record event, Dibaba’s performance was "an outright world record" as it was faster than the outdoor mark of 5:25.36 set by Ireland's Sonia O’Sullivan.
The 25-year-old Dibaba, a three-time world indoor champion, now owns the fastest recorded times indoors for the 1500m, mile, 2,000m, 3,000m, two miles and 5,000m as well as the outdoor 1500m world record.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON India's captain Virat Kohli has urged his team to forget the 124-run drubbing they inflicted on old rivals Pakistan in the group stage of the Champions Trophy ahead of the teams' sell-out final at The Oval on Sunday.
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".