Factbox on twice Olympic 200 metres champion Veronica Campbell-Brown, who was suspended from competition on Tuesday after testing positive for a banned diuretic.

Born on May 15, 1982 in Trelawny, the same parish as triple Olympic champion Usain Bolt.

Married to fellow-Jamaican sprinter Omar Brown and lives in Florida.

Personal best over 100 metres of 10.76 set in 2011 makes her the joint eighth-fastest woman of all time with American Evelyn Ashford and she is ranked in the top 10 over 200 with a quickest time of 21.74 from the 2008 Olympics.

Won gold medals in the 100 metres and 4x100 metres relay at the inaugural 1999 world youth championships and in the following year became the youngest Jamaican to win an Olympic medal with silver in the 4x100 relay at the Sydney Games.

OLYMPIC MEDALS

In 2004 became the first woman from the Caribbean to win an Olympic gold medal with her victory over 200 metres at the Athens Games.

Four years later, she became only the second woman to retain the title after East Germany's Barbel Wockel (1976 and 1980) when she finished first in Beijing.

Campbell-Brown did not strike gold at London 2012 finishing third behind compatriot Shell-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the 100 and earning a silver in the 4x100 relay. She lost her 200 title to Allyson Felix, finishing fourth behind the American.

WORLD CHAMPION

Campbell-Brown's gold in the 100 metres at the 2007 Osaka world championships was the first global title for a Jamaican in the sport's most prestigious sprint race, a feat beyond her illustrious compatriots Herb McKenley, Don Quarrie and Merlene Ottey.

She was awarded the gold after a long delay when both she and defending champion Lauryn Williams of the United States clocked 11.01 seconds.

After silvers at the previous two world championships, Campbell-Brown finally took the 200 gold in Daegu in 2011.

(Writing by Alison Wildey in London; Editing by John Mehaffey)