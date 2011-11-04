Sara Moreira from Portugal celebrates bronze in the women's 5000 metres final during the European Athletics Championships at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona August 1, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MONACO Athletes Sara Moreira of Portugal and Lim Hee-nam of South Korea have been suspended after failing doping tests two months ago at the world championships in South Korea, the IAAF said Friday.

The IAAF said both tested positive for the banned stimulant methylhexaneamine and have been provisionally suspended for two years, pending the outcome of their respective disciplinary hearings.

Moreira, 26, a 5,000 metres bronze medallist at last year's European Championships in Barcelona, who has won three gold medals with the Portugal team at the European cross country championships, finished 12th in the 3,000 metres steeplechase final in Daegu.

Lim was in the South Korean 4 x 100 metres relay team that finished fifth in its heat.

The IAAF said they were among 468 athletes tested for urine during the championships that were held in Daegu between August27-September4.

(Reporting by Mike Collett)