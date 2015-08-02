LONDON Sebastian Coe, a candidate to run world athletic's governing body, said the organisation would take fresh allegations of doping "extremely seriously", after a newspaper and a broadcaster said leaked data showed evidence of mass doping in the sport.

"In response to today's media reports, I know that the IAAF takes these allegations extremely seriously and it will issue a robust and detailed response to them and continue to work closely, as it has always done, with WADA (the World Anti-Doping Agency)," Coe said on Twitter.

Coe, a former British Olympic athlete, is bidding to become president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and has been an outspoken campaigner against doping.

