Silver medallist Russia's Darya Pishchalnikova poses at the women's discus throw victory ceremony during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

MOSCOW Olympic discus silver medallist Darya Pishchalnikova has been given a 10-year doping ban after failing a drugs test for the second time, the Russian athletics federation (VFLA) said on Tuesday.

A sample taken from Pishchalnikova in May last year was re-tested and proved positive for the anabolic steroid oxandrolone, the VFLA said on its website (www.rusathletics.com).

The 27-year-old Russian, who took silver in London last year, served a doping ban of two years nine months from July 2008 to April 2011.

