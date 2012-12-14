MOSCOW European junior race-walking champion Tatyana Mineyeva has been banned for two years after failing a drugs test, the Russian athletics federation (VFLA) said on Friday.

"Mineyeva was banned for two years starting from November 17 2012 after showing abnormal haemoglobin levels in her blood sample," the VFLA said on its website (www.rusathletics.com).

The 22-year-old from Mordovia won the European Under-23 title in the women's 20km walk in Ostrava last year.

It was the latest in a series of doping offences by Russian athletes in a week.

On Saturday, 2012 Olympic discus silver medallist Darya Pishchalnikova was temporarily suspended by the sport's world governing body (IAAF) after failing a drugs test.

Last Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stripped shot putter Svetlana Krivelyova of her bronze medal from the 2004 Athens Games.

Krivelyova, 43, who has long retired from the sport, tested positive for anabolic steroids after her samples from eight years ago were re-tested.

