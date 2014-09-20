Jamaican Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt (L) jokes with U.S. sprinter Wallace Spearmon as they leave their training session for the ''Mano a Mano'' challenge on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Three-times U.S. 200 metres champion Wallace Spearmon Jr. has been suspended for three months after testing positive for a banned substance, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Friday.

Spearmon, 29, tested positive at a meeting in Edmonton, Canada in July for methylprednisolone, a banned substance contained in a prescribed medication the twice Olympian was taking under the care of a physician, USADA said.

Only six men have ever run the 200m faster than the three- times world championship medallist whose lifetime best time is 19.65 seconds.

He had hinted at the suspension last week in a tweet on his account.

"In about a week, I'll make a statement that will disappoint quite a few people," Spearmon said. "I apologise in advance. Irresponsible moments."

The doping agency said that after a thorough review, it had accepted Spearmon’s explanation that the substance was not being used in an effort to enhance his performance but because he had not applied for an exemption which can be granted for legimate medical need, he was suspended for three months.

"Morning world time to man up," Spearmon said on Twitter on Friday. "I imagine today will be tough but it will pass."

His ineligibility began on Aug. 27 and he has been disqualified from all competitive results obtained on and subsequent to July 6, 2014, USADA said.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond)