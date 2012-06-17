Home hero Rumford claims top seeding at Perth
SYDNEY Local favourite Brett Rumford shot a four-under-par 68 in the third round of the inaugural World Super 6 in Perth to claim the top seeding for Sunday's final round match play knockout.
Britain's Tasha Danvers, a bronze medallist in the 400m hurdles at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, announced on Sunday that she was retiring from athletics.
Danvers has struggled with a series of injuries, missing the 2009 world championships and most recently sidelined with an Achilles problem, but was still hopeful of making an appearance at the London Games which starts on July 27.
"It's extremely disappointing not to be able to put myself into contention for selection for London 2012," the 34-year-old said in a statement.
"Based on my training at different stages my coach and I believed we had a genuine chance of making it. But the setbacks have been too many to overcome. Sadly my body has had enough."
(Reporting by Matt Barker, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
SYDNEY Local favourite Brett Rumford shot a four-under-par 68 in the third round of the inaugural World Super 6 in Perth to claim the top seeding for Sunday's final round match play knockout.
LONDON Cycling chiefs must do more to erase suspicion over Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs), according to Britain's former Olympic champion and Tour de France yellow jersey wearer Chris Boardman.
ROME Juventus forward Paulo Dybala netted twice against his former club Palermo in a 4-1 home win on Friday that took the champions 10 points clear at the top of Serie A, with Claudio Marchisio and Gonzalo Higuain also on the scoresheet.