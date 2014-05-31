Wilshere puts Bournemouth survival ahead of Arsenal future
Bournemouth's Jack Wilshere has delayed a decision on his Arsenal future as the on-loan midfielder focuses on helping the south coast club to retain their place in the Premier League.
EUGENE Oregon American Olympic silver medallist Galen Rupp ran the year's fastest 10,000 metres to break his national record at the opening session of the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting on Friday.
With British Olympic gold medallist and training partner Mo Farah cheering him on, Rupp powered home in 26 minutes, 44.36 seconds to defeat Kenyan world bronze medallist Paul Tanui by five seconds at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field, his home track.
Only Ethiopian world record holder Kenenisa Bekele has run faster (26:25.97) on American soil.
"I surprised myself a little bit to run that fast," said the 28-year-old Rupp, who bettered the U.S. record of 26:48.00 he set at Brussels in 2011.
"I wasn't thinking about the time until a quarter mile to go, the last lap," the Oregon native added.
Kenyan Olympic champion and world record holder David Rudisha returns from a year-long knee injury to face a high quality 800 metres field to highlight Saturday's action.
(Reporting by Gene Cherry; Editing by John O'Brien)
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are on course for another showdown after winning their opening matches at the BNP Paribas Open in the California desert on Sunday.