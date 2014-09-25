Eugene, Oregon will bid for the 2019 IAAF world athletics championships, seeking to become the first U.S. city to host the biennial event, officials said on Thursday.

Barcelona and Doha are also are bidding for the championships, which attract the world's top athletes and thousands of spectators.

Nicknamed TrackTown USA, Eugene and the University of Oregon have been the site of the past two U.S. Olympic trials and will host the 2016 competition to select the American team for the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

It recently held the IAAF world junior championships and is the site of the annual Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting.

The 2016 IAAF world indoor championships also are scheduled for Oregon with Portland the host city.

"The rich tradition and history of TrackTown USA and Hayward Field make for an ideal and authentic global platform to stage this fantastic event,” Vin Lananna, president of TrackTown USA which is bidding in collaboration with USA Track & Field, said in a statement.

An evaluation commission from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) will visit the three bidding cities next month and a final decision on the hosts will be made by the IAAF Council at its meeting in Monaco in November.

While rich in track and field history, Eugene, a city with a population of 159,000, is the smallest of the three candidates and will need to double the size of its Hayward Field stadium and increase available housing to accommodate the championships.

Beijing will hold the next world outdoor championships in 2015 with London the host in 2017.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; editing by Toby Davis)