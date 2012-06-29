HELSINKI Defending champion Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad won the 3,000 metre steeplechase gold medal at the European athletics championships in Helsinki on Friday after Spain's Victor Garcia fell at the last barrier.

Garcia, who had timed his late run to catch the leading Frenchman, still got up in time to claim the bronze, but lost out on a silver medal to Turkey's Tarik Akdag.

"I slowed down at the last moment and I fell," Garcia told reporters. "I just wanted to get up as quick as possible and I don't really know what happened there."

Veteran German shot putter Nadine Kleinert finally claimed her first European gold medal after seeing off the challenge of Russia's Irina Tarasova.

An Olympic and three-times world championship silver medallist, Kleinert threw 19.18 metres to strike gold.

Fellow German Betty Heidler could only finish 17th in the hammer, missing out on the final. Her best throw of 65.06 metres was over 14 metres short of her world record 79.42, set last year.

