ZURICH Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad kept his vest on as he bounced back from his steeplechase disqualification to seal the men's 1,500 metres at the European championships on Sunday and Mo Farah predictably won the 5,000 to complete a double.

Stripped of the 3,000 steeplechase gold for a shirtless celebration down the final straight on Thursday, Mekhissi-Benabbad responded by storming to victory, celebrating before he had even crossed the finishing line.

The Frenchman, who said he "ran with rage" and upset some sections of the crowd who found his behaviour unsporting, gesticulated and laughed as he came down the final straight after a chaotic race in which several runners tripped over each other.

He also slowed, seeming to gesture to the other racers to speed up and nearly allowing them to catch him before crossing the line. Norway's Henrik Ingebrigtsen took silver and Britain's Chris O'Hare the bronze.

"I was not done yet," said Mekhissi-Benabbad, who was deprived of a third successive European title after Thursday’s incident.

"My only possible reaction after the disqualification was to go back to the track and get this title," added the twice Olympic steeplechase silver medallist.

"There are not many athletes who are capable of doing what I just did. I came from joy to sadness after the disqualification and my reaction was the reaction of a champion.

"I had a lot of motivation, I ran with rage, I am very proud," he added.

Mekhissi-Benabbad, who has been involved in a history of incidents with mascots and opponents, was initially given a yellow card after removing his vest down the final straight as he won Thursday's race.

However, he was subsequently disqualified after Spain protested the decision.

UNIMPRESSIVE FIELD

Undeterred, he stormed clear on the final lap of Sunday's race while several runners tripped over each in the pack.

"The race was full of crashes and I was in the middle of that, it was happening right in front of me," said Ingebrigtsen. "Basically, the last crash of the German guy ruined my ambitions for the gold medal."

There were no such problems for Olympic and world champion Farah as he won his fifth European gold with a superb final lap against an unimpressive field.

Farah, who won the 10,000 metres on Wednesday, made his move with one lap to go and, although Hayle Ibrahimovic gave chase, there was no way the Azeri could match the British runner's explosive acceleration.

"There's been some down times but two golds here is great and now I hope to get ready to face the big guys next year at the world championships," said Farah after winning in 14 minutes 5.82 seconds.

"What I've achieved over the years means that the rest of the field let me do my thing. The race went well, I went to the front so it was good.

"There's been a lot of talk about me not being able to deliver but I've done my job," added the 31-year-old, who missed the recent Commonwealth Games after collapsing weeks before.

Olympic champion Greg Rutherford won the long jump with a leap of 8.29 metres, the second of five golds won by Britain on the final afternoon.

Britain also took the men's and women's 4 x 100 relays and the men's 4 x 400 against modest opposition to finish top of the medals table with 12 golds.

France pipped Ukraine on the finishing line to win the women's 4 x 400 in a photo finish with Britain third.

