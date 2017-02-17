Konta through to semi-finals in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM Top seed Johanna Konta overcame a second-set wobble against Australia's Ashleigh Barty to claim a 6-3 7-5 victory and reach the semi-finals of the Nottingham Open on Friday.
Mo Farah will end his indoor running career with a 5,000 metres at Saturday's Birmingham grand prix, the British Olympic champion said on Friday.
"I think tomorrow will be my last track race indoors," Farah, 33, told a news conference.
The two-times Olympic 5,000 and 10,000 metres champion eventually plans to turn to road racing as he continues his athletics career.
He said last year that 2017 would probably be his final season of running on the track outdoors.
Farah, Britain's most successful track athlete, defended his Olympic 5,000 and 10,000 metres titles in Rio de Janeiro last year. He has also won five outdoor world championships.
(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond)
NEW YORK/BERLIN McDonald's Corp ended its 41-year-old sponsorship of the Olympic Games three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday, reflecting the U.S. fast-food giant's focus on its core business as well as rising Olympics sponsorship costs and declining TV ratings.
ROTORUA, New Zealand Wales loose forward Ross Moriarty has been ruled out of the British and Irish Lions' tour of New Zealand just hours after coach Warren Gatland called in four additional players with more to follow.