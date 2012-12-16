PARIS France's European 100 metres record holder Christine Arron announced her retirement from athletics on Sunday at the age of 39.

"I wish I could keep on running but you have to stop one day," Arron, who won nine medals at major international championships, told weekly newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche, adding she was quitting because she was pregnant with her second child.

The Frenchwoman set the continental record of 10.73 seconds back in 1998 when winning the European title. It still ranks as the fifth fastest time ever over the distance by a woman.

Arron, who never reached an Olympic final in the individual sprints, ran the anchor leg for the 4x100 relay quartet that finished third at the 2004 Games.

She won the world 4x100 relay title with France in front of her home crowd in Paris in 2003 and clinched bronze medals in the 100 and the 200 at the 2005 world championships.

