American Justin Gatlin improved his own world-leading 100m time at the Golden Spike meeting in the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

The 2004 Olympic champion won in 9.86 seconds in Ostrava, bettering his previous best of 9.87.

The 32-year-old now has the four fastest times of 2014 to his name.

Fellow American Mike Rodgers was second in 10.08 ahead of veteran Kim Collins, of St Kitts and Nevis, third in 10.12.

(Reporting By Tony Goodson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)