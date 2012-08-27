An athletics official has died after being struck by a javelin during a youth meeting in Duesseldorf, Germany, the BBC reported on Monday.

Dieter Strack, 74, was hit in the throat by the javelin as he went to measure a throw on Sunday. He was taken to hospital and died from his injuries on Monday.

The website of the local athletics federation described Strack as a "much-loved and experienced" sports judge.

"All of us who were there are horrified and in shock... We will always remember Dieter Strack," the federation said in a statement.

