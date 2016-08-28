2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Women's Hammer Throw Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Anita Wlodarczyk (POL) of Poland reacts after setting a new world record and winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

WARSAW Olympic champion Anita Wlodarczyk broke her hammer world record at a meeting in Warsaw on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Pole produced a throw of 82.98 metres to eclipse the effort of 82.29 that won her the gold medal in Rio de Janeiro earlier this month.

Wlodarczyk threw 80 metres-plus three times on Sunday and is the only female competitor to launch the hammer that distance.

