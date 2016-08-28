West Indian Russell banned over whereabouts violation
KINGSTON West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was banned on Tuesday for one year for a doping whereabouts rule violation.
WARSAW Olympic champion Anita Wlodarczyk broke her hammer world record at a meeting in Warsaw on Sunday.
The 31-year-old Pole produced a throw of 82.98 metres to eclipse the effort of 82.29 that won her the gold medal in Rio de Janeiro earlier this month.
Wlodarczyk threw 80 metres-plus three times on Sunday and is the only female competitor to launch the hammer that distance.
The World Olympians Association (WOA) expressed concern on Tuesday about the potential impact U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on visitors from some Muslim-majority nations could have on athletes and urged a quick resolution.
LONDON Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has joined Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai from Watford on a permanent deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.