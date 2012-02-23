Former Australia lock Vickerman dies at 37
SYDNEY Former Australia lock Dan Vickerman died at home in Sydney on Saturday night, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Sunday. He was 37.
STOCKHOLM Cuba's Dayron Robles powered to victory after rival Liu Xiang was disqualified for a false start in the 60 metres hurdles at the XL Galan meeting in Stockholm on Thursday.
Liu, the 2004 Olympics high hurdles champion, jumped the gun having already stood up from the blocks once when he was unsettled by the noise of the crowd.
The Chinese athlete, immediately left the track, not waiting for confirmation of the disqualification.
Robles, who won in 7.66 seconds, lost to Liu in Birmingham last weekend in the pair's first meeting since the Cuban was disqualified for obstructing his rival in the final of the 110 metres hurdles at the 2011 world championships.
The world record holder crossed the line first but was stripped of the gold which went to American Jason Richardson with Liu taking the silver.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
LONDON Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger could continue in management for four more years and his preference is to stay at the north London club, the Frenchman was quoted as saying by British media on Saturday.