Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
ISTANBUL Ukraine's Nataliya Dobrynska set a pentathlon world record of 5,013 points to win the gold medal at the world indoor championships on Friday.
Her performance was a timely reminder of the Olympic heptathlon champion's class as the expected battle between Britain's Jessica Ennis and Russian Tatyana Chernova failed to materialise.
The previous world best of 4,991 had been set in 1992 by Russian Irina Belova.
Ennis, the 2010 champion, had to settle for the silver with a national record of 4,965 with Austra Skujyte third in a Lithuanian record of 4,802. Chernova, the world heptathlon champion, finished fifth.
Dobrynska won the shot put and long jump to head Skuyjte by 87 points with Ennis a further six behind going into the final discipline, the 800 metres.
The 29-year-old kept Ennis in her sights around the four laps of the track and, although the Briton won the race, Dobrynska's time of two minutes 11.15 seconds, a personal best indoors by over three seconds, ensured the overall victory.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.