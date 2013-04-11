Chelsea ease past West Ham thanks to Hazard and Costa
LONDON Chelsea brushed aside London rivals West Ham United with a 2-1 away win that restored their 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League on Monday.
MOSCOW Pole vault world record holder Yelena Isinbayeva will make her first appearance of the season at next month's Diamond League meeting in Shanghai, the Russian athletics federation (VFLA) said on Thursday.
Media reports suggested Isinbayeva was considering retirement after failing to win her third consecutive gold at last year's London Olympics and then missing the indoor season.
However, VFLA chief Valentin Balakhnichyov said the 30-year-old would definitely compete at the world championships in Moscow in August.
"She has been training hard. She wants to come back stronger than ever," Balakhnichyov told Reuters this week.
The flamboyant Russian was virtually unbeatable in the pole vault after setting her first world record in 2003 but has struggled to maintain her dominance since the 2009 world championships.
The Shanghai meeting will take place on May 18.
LONDON Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings were charged with violent conduct by the Football Association on Monday.
BERLIN Borussia Dortmund are counting on their attacking form, despite the absence of injured Marco Reus, to reverse a 1-0 first-leg deficit when they host Benfica for their Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday.