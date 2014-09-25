Olympic pole vault champion Yelena Isinbayeva sits in the tribune during second jump of the men's ski jumping large hill individual qualification round at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

MOSCOW Double Olympic pole vault champion Yelena Isinbayeva will not compete next year but is fixing her sights on the Rio Olympics in 2016, the Russian said on Thursday.

"I am now fully busy with my daughter and family and doing only light exercises. I will start full training no earlier than June 2015," she wrote on her Instagram page.

The 32-year-old Isinbayeva, the world record holder and three-times world champion, gave birth to a daughter in June this year.

"The main goal for me is the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, so in 2015 I will not participate in the competition.

"These are our plans, and how it would be in reality, only time will tell," she added.

Her announcement means she will not defend her world title at the Beijing World Championships next year.

(Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Martyn Herman)