Jamaican Olympic 4x100 metres relay silver medallist Sherone Simpson said on Sunday she had tested positive for a stimulant at last month's national championships.

"This is a very difficult time for me," Simpson said in a statement to Reuters. "I was notified on July 14, 2013 that my urine sample taken at the National Senior Championship, June 21, 2013 after the 100m finals returned a positive analytical finding for a stimulant, oxilofrine (methylsynephrine)."

