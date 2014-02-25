KINGSTON Veronica Campbell-Brown was included in Jamaica's 23-member team for the world indoor championships on Tuesday, a day after being cleared of a doping violation by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Campbell-Brown, the two-time defending 60 metres champion, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce head Jamaica's 12-strong women's squad.
Nesta Carter, the 60 metres silver medallist from 2012, will lead the Jamaican men's challenge in next month's event in Poland.
