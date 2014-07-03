Usain Bolt and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica pose after receiving their World Athlete of the Year awards during the IAAF World Athletics Gala in Monte Carlo November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Usain Bolt and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce were named to Jamaica's 68-member team for next month's Commonwealth Games, a source with the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association said on Thursday.

Both sprinters, who each received medical exceptions to miss last week's Jamaican senior trials, have only been entered to compete in the 4x100m relays, the source told Reuters.

In early June Bolt withdrew from meetings at the Ostrava World Challenge and Paris Diamond League meet because he felt his conditioning was not at his required standard.

The inclusion of six time Olympic gold medallist Bolt and twice Olympic 100 metres champion Fraser-Pryce in the July 23-Aug. 3 event in Glasgow, Scotland, is a boost for organisers of the multi-sport Commonwealth Games.

(Reporting by Kayon Raynor in Kingston, Jamaica; Editing by Frank Pingue)