EUGENE, Oregon Tyson Gay ran down teen-ager Trayvon Bromell to win the men's 100 meters at the U.S. world championships trials on Friday.

The victory, in 9.87 seconds, put the 32-year-old Gay in the world championships for the first time since 2009.

Bromell, just 19, clearly had the jump on Gay but could not retain the advantage as the 2007 world champion powered to the lead to win by almost a tenth of a second.

"That kid -- he's tough," Gay said of Bromell. "He got out good, it was just one of those 10 years of experience, dig-down moments I had to get him. It felt good though.

"This win right here may be (my) most important win. I feel like it was the toughest."

Bromell clocked 9.96 to become the first teen-ager to the make a U.S. world championship team in the 100m.

Mike Rodgers claimed third in 9.97 seconds as he also won a ticket to Beijing.

Justin Gatlin, the year's fastest, has a bye in the 100m for Beijing and will compete only in the 200m in the trials beginning on Saturday.

Tori Bowie won the women's final in 10.81 with English Gardner the runner-up at 10.86.

Gardner had equalled the year's fastest time in the semi-finals, 10.79, but she could not hold off Bowie when it counted.

The third spot for Beijing went to collegian Jasmine Todd in 10.92.

"I for sure think we made a statement (to the world) today," Bowie said. "But I am sure the other ladies are going to be just as prepared."

The U.S. had never previously had six women under 11 seconds in a 100m final.

Olympic silver medallist Carmelita Jeter just missed making it seven. She clocked 11.01 and failed to make the U.S. team.

London Olympic gold medallist Sanya Richards-Ross was another casualty. She placed fifth in her 400m semi in 50.95, missing the final by one spot.

Francena McCorory ran the year's fastest women's 400m, 49.85 seconds, to led the advancement to Saturday's final.

Allyson Felix also advanced, running 50.62.

Sharika Nelvis produced another 2015 best in the women's 100 meters hurdles preliminaries, pacing a high quality women's field in 12.34 seconds in a first round race.

